Lori Cramer's penalties on the tick of halftime and just before fulltime were enough to secure Australia a 13-7 win over Wales on Saturday and advance to the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

The teams scored a try apiece in the first half and Cramer made the difference by converting a breakdown penalty secured by Shannon Parry. The second half was scoreless until the 78th minute when Cramer clinched the game with a kick from close range.

Australia, playing with boldness, had earlier passed up several chances to kick penalties in an effort to secure tries. Though they spent almost 10 minutes inside Wales' 22 during the match they were unable to add to their early try.

Halfback Iliseva Batibasaga scored in the fifth minute after a serious defensive misread by Wales. Australia had an attacking scrum, conveyed the ball into midfield and had a series of pick and go's under the posts which were repelled by Wales.

Batibasaga decided to look for a chance wider out but when she picked up the ball and turned away from the ruck she found the Wales defence had already drifted out, leaving a huge gap inside. With only tight forwards to beat, she dashed in under the posts.

Australian players celebrate with Iliseva Batibasaga after her try. Photo / Photosport

Sioned Harries scored for Wales in the 23rd minute to level the match. The Wales pack has been impressive in all three of its group matches — their scrum strong and lineout reliable.

They went to the lineout leading up to Harries try, taking clean ball of the top. Harries darted in and took the ball almost to the goal line. When they were stopped by the defence, Wales went to the pick and go and Harries timed her carry well and took the ball over the line.

The second half was full of action though it didn't produce more scoring. There was a litany of errors from both sides. Australia couldn't hang onto the ball long enough to create another try and Wales went away from their reliance on their forward pack and also were drawn into an inconclusive contest in the open field.

Wales, who picked up a bonus point from the game, still have a strong chance of reaching the quarter-finals but must wait on the results of other matches to see if Fiji or Japan can surpass them.

