Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: Will Jordan should start fullback for All Blacks and Beauden Barrett off bench

By
5 mins to read
The All Blacks wrap up their week in France’s wine capital as NZ Herald’s Chereè Kinnear and Liam Napier look at how the team has made the most of their longest-ever break between World Cup matches. Video / NZ Herald

If Will Jordan isn’t the answer at fullback, maybe we are asking the wrong questions.

Fans have bemoaned Ian Foster’s reluctance to play Jordan in his preferred position for the All Blacks, prompting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport