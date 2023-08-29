Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: Why the All Blacks have straws to clutch despite Springboks loss

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
Boxing stars Lani Daniels (Ngāti Hine) and Mea Motu (Te Rarawa) will both compete in their hometown Whangārei. Video / Te Ao Māori News

OPINION

Kris Shannon outlines five reasons why everything is fine ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

1. The fateful eight

Nothing has changed since World Rugby thought it wise to hold the World

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport