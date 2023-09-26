Rugby World Cup 2023: Tonga’s Vaea Fifita to miss last pool games in red card ban

All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams gets his World Cup debut as he looks ahead to their clash with Italy this weekend with teammate Codie Taylor and forwards coach Jason Ryan. Video / NZ Herald

Tonga No. 8 Vaea Fifita was suspended for their last two Rugby World Cup pool games against South Africa and Romania today for his red card.

Fifita shoulder-charged the head of Scotland’s Finn Russell in a ruck near the end of a pool match that Scotland won 45-17 on Monday in Nice.

Fifita was yellow-carded at the time and it was upgraded to red after the match by a bunker review. At his judicial hearing today, the former All Black admitted to foul play but challenged the red card.

Quiz: Test your Rugby World Cup 2023 week two knowledge

The panel said it was always illegal and there was no mitigation. The charge was reckless with a high degree of danger, the panel added.

It started the sanction at six matches and removed two for Fifita’s remorse and disciplinary record.

His four-game ban included the Pool B games against South Africa on Sunday and Romania on Oct. 8, and two club games for Scarlets.

All Blacks v Italy: Kickoff 8am, Saturday

Follow the match at nzherald.co.nz

Elliott Smith’s live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio

Alternative Commentary Collective: iHeartRadio and Radio Hauraki

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.