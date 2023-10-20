Seven talking points from the Rugby World Cup, and a weekend to build a dream on.

After the fireworks?

The massive upset of the World Cup has already happened.

The All Blacks tipping over Ireland means that the usual Cup quota of one breath-taking form reversal (think France beating New Zealand in 2007, or South Africa winning the final against England in 2019) may have been filled.

Add in the nail biting Springbok victory against France (think France scraping through against Australia in 1987, or South Africa edging the All Blacks in the 1995 final) and the prospect of two scorching semi-finals are as likely as a literate, sane tweet from Donald Trump.

But the final? That’s shaping as a classic.

The blueprint’s been around for ages

For the Pumas to shock the rugby world in Paris, they’ll need to be on top of their game, and the All Blacks will have to be complacent.

If there’s a need to use the trauma of the 2007 quarter-final loss to France in Cardiff as a motivational prod, ‘07 manager Darren Shand and mental skills expert Gilbert Enoka are in the current All Black management group.

The lessons from then, and the 2019 loss to England in Yokohama, are simple.

Pick your best team. We didn’t do that in 2007. Then hit the field raging. In 2019 the All Blacks were strangely passive in the first half, and by halftime, down 10-0, it was too late to catch a fiery England.

The sort of passion Sam Cane and Ardie Savea summoned against Ireland would be way too much for Argentina.

Sam Cane leads his teammates as the players of Ireland give the All Blacks a guard of honour at full-time. Photo / Getty Images.

Welcome back

I’m a huge admirer of Leicester Fainga’anuku, but Mark Tele’a has been a revelation at this Cup. His ability to beat tacklers with what seems almost ridiculous ease has been extraordinary. Putting his curfew misdemeanour in the rearview mirror wouldn’t have been a difficult decision.

Did we mention discipline?

Puma wing Emiliano Boffelli is a sensationally good goalkicker. He kicked six penalty goals and a conversion when the Pumas beat the All Blacks in Christchurch last year.

Australian referee Angus Gardner will hopefully not be as trigger-happy as some officials have been in France, but offend anywhere in your own half against the Pumas, and you’ll almost certainly be three points down.

No crying in the rain

Heavy rain forecast for the Paris weekend shouldn’t be an issue for head decision maker Richie Mo’unga. As much as I loved living in Christchurch, winter brings not only cold but a good share of rain.

At first-five for the Crusaders, Mo’unga was no stranger to the concept of kicking for field position when the ball was wet and slippery.

Richie Mo'unga. Photo / Getty Images.

Tickets going cheap

England fans have voted with their wallets, and the second semi-final, pitting England against South Africa is struggling to sell out.

A reflection of the gloomy attitude is seeing former England player, Stuart Barnes, writing that “it’s almost impossible to hold out hope for England.”

I think he’s right. Barring Kiwi referee Ben O’Keeffe having a mind-altering drug being sneaked into his water bottle, Owen Farrell will not have enough chances to kick for goal to give England a chance of victory.

A prop, of course, had the best sledge

A weird side issue during the week has been the reporting of Irish complaints that Rieko Ioane and Brodie Retallick were verbally disrespectful to Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony. As they say in the classics, big deal.

Rugby doesn’t often allow the time or oxygen for sledging that, as a prime example, cricket does. Being witty while drenched in sweat and sucking in air, is a much harder task than dreaming up a snappy line while crouched in the slips during a couple of uneventful overs.

One of the few funny remarks I’ve heard of in rugby came from an Irish prop of the 1970s, Phil O’Callaghan. A referee penalised him in a scrum. O’Callaghan asked why, “Because you’re boring (angling in, not pushing straight).” O’Callaghan replied, “You’re not that ****in’ entertaining yourself.”

Encore, encore

One of the most thrilling rugby games last year was the women’s World Cup semi-final between the Black Ferns and France at Eden Park.

The replay of that game in Wellington on Saturday night, as part of the WXV 1 world series, promises to again offer the sort of enthralling rugby battle that gripped the country last year.

Meeting a group of the Ferns at the launch of the Wayne Smith book in Christchurch was a reminder of what a vibrant, likeable, committed group they are. Hopefully, between the Silver Ferns playing the Australian netball in Auckland, the All Blacks in Paris, the Black Caps facing India in Dharamahala in cricket’s ODI World Cup, and the Black Ferns in Wellington, this will be a weekend to dream of for Kiwis.