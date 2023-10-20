Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: The six biggest talking points ahead of semi-finals

Phil Gifford
By
5 mins to read
The last words between All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown and Argentina assistant coach Felipe Contepomi before the teams battle it out in the semifinal. Video / NZ Herald

Seven talking points from the Rugby World Cup, and a weekend to build a dream on.

After the fireworks?

The massive upset of the World Cup has already happened.

The All Blacks tipping over Ireland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport