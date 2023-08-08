At first glance, the All Blacks raised few eyebrows with their World Cup reveal. Every squad selection, though, has its hidden quirks. This one comes in the form of the stacked outside backs and light loose forwards.

Specific selections aside, the 18/15 forwards-backs split is the most surprising element of the squad unveiled in Napier on Monday night.

In opting for one less loose forward and one extra outside back, the All Blacks are banking on two of their three fit locks - Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i - covering blindside flanker throughout the World Cup while Brodie Retallick recovers from a knee injury that will sideline him for at least the first two pool matches.

Five outside backs in a squad that boasts the flexibility of midfielders Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett being comfortable on the wing appears a luxury.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster explained the rationale behind the decision that likely cost combative Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau his place in the squad, following his test debut against the Wallabies in Dunedin, in favour of carrying another winger.

“People cut that cake different ways. We’ve decided this is the right way for us,” Foster said after explaining the versatility Barrett and Vaa’i provide, and forwards coach Jason Ryan noted Luke Jacobson possesses the ability to play all three loose forward roles.

“When you look at the form of some of the outside backs - that’s where we’ve probably taken an extra person. When you look through that, we’ve got the ability to juggle around and keep exploring how we select our 23 and how we utilise impact off the bench, so it gives us a few options to keep experimenting in that space.”

As a specialist left wing, Caleb Clarke may have benefited from the decision to select an extra outside back after featuring in three tests - two off the bench - this season. Clarke’s energetic 23-minute cameo at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he claimed a try and was highly involved elsewhere, may have influenced the final decision.

Caleb Clarke runs with the ball during the opening Bledisloe Cup clash in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

“I know I wasn’t at my best this year, so I’m grateful to be here,” Clarke said. “I know I’ve got a lot more to give and I’m excited to show that. It was pretty cool getting to tell my dad [former All Blacks midfielder Eroni]. He had to remind me he never got to make a World Cup squad, so to get one past him is pretty cool. This was always a goal of mine.”

While Brad Weber and Finau, the unluckiest contenders to miss out, and Canterbury hooker George Bell will travel with the All Blacks to London for their final pre-World Cup test against the Springboks at Twickenham, that trio won’t join the 33-man squad in France.

The All Blacks were always unlikely to break from the three halfbacks - Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie and Cam Roigard - they employed for the Rugby Championship, but the experienced Weber, as he prepares to join French club Stade Francais, could do no more to press his claims.

Foster remains confident Christie will step up, but after another jittery display against the Wallabies, concerns persist should the influential Smith could be ruled out through injury.

“Very close,” Foster said of Weber. “It was a bit like the last squad. We’ve got some quality nines in this country at the moment, we believe. He’s like a number of players - we knew if we picked him, he’d do a good job for us. We look hard at the skill sets we want. We believe we’ve got the three we need.

“There’s a uniqueness around Cam Roigard. He’s young but he brings a left-sided game. He’s a runner and he can influence the attack around the edges a lot.

“Fin managed really well for parts of that test at the weekend where we weren’t giving him any good ball to play off. It was also a very strong defensive effort, and he was a massive part of that. We’re looking at the different strengths of our nines. It’s always tough on someone.”

Fitness was the other major factor in finalising the squad. Braydon Ennor’s season-ending knee injury paved the way for David Havili’s recall, while vastly-experienced prop Joe Moody and highly rated loose forward Ethan Blackadder are left at home to regain match fitness.

“History is full of players coming in and joining us during a campaign and making a massive difference.”

Three of this year’s six rookies - Roigard, Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams and Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa - made the final cut, with Shaun Stevenson, Dallas McLeod and Finau unable to force their way in.

This squad traverses both ends of the spectrum, too, with 17 players attending their maiden World Cup to contrast the overall complexion of the All Blacks’ most experienced pinnacle event squad in history.

“I like the blend of this group,” Foster said. “The injection of youth, of some freshness, and some people who don’t know about World Cups. In some ways, I don’t want them to know too much. I just want them to go and play and enjoy it. There’s enough experience on the other side to make sure we deal with the realities of it.”

The All Blacks will spend the next two days in Hawke’s Bay, where they will give back to a region devastated by the February flooding that claimed lives and caused widespread damage.

After returning home for a week, their World Cup mission looms.

“We’re building. We’ve got to prove it’s to something special, don’t we? World Cups are tough because they’re about performing each week. I’ve certainly experienced that. I like the message we’ve been driving and the tone we’ve set about making no excuses for performances in the first four tests of the year.

“We wanted to simulate the mental pressure that goes into World Cups. From that perspective, we feel we’re in a good place. We’re going with a lot of confidence.”