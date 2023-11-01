Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: The best and worst haircuts, tries, set pieces, fans from France and more

By: and
7 mins to read
There has been a bit of chatter online about Barnes allegedly apologising to Savea for making the wrong call before a penalty conversion. However it's not the case as a clip and audio show. Video / Sky Sport

The Rugby World Cup has come to an end but the analysis doesn’t end with it. Below the Herald has compiled a list of the best and worst of every facet from France.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport