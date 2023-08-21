Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen says he just wants to put “everybody’s mind at rest” after confirmation he’s joined the Wallabies camp in the lead-up to next month’s Rugby World Cup in France.

The 2015-winning coach got the call-up from Australian coach Eddie Jones to observe the team as they finish their preparations for the tournament.

“They are a good young team. We’re working hard and just like to put everybody’s mind at rest that I haven’t joined the Wallabies for the Rugby World Cup,” he told the Mike Hosking Breakfast.

“I’m only here for about three or four days at the request of Eddie [Jones], a good mate of mine. And just to give him some feedback on what he’s doing as opposed to anything else.

“Rugby is bigger than all of us. So happy to do that,” Hansen said.

The Wallabies have yet to win a game this year, having lost all three Rugby Championship games as well as the second Bledisloe Cup test. They face World Cup hosts France in a warm-up this weekend before opening the tournament against Georgia on September 10.

Hansen confirmed he wasn’t getting paid for his role and will be with Wallabies squad only for the lead-up into the World Cup including a warm-up against France this week. He told the Herald he made All Blacks coach Ian Foster aware of his role with Australia and said any observations he has about the France team, he’ll make available to Foster, his former assistant coach.

“The thing is if you’re working for someone you’re getting paid. So, I’m not working for anyone. I’m just here as a friend,” Hansen told Mike Hosking.





Australia are in one of the weaker pools in the World Cup. The Wallabies are ranked eighth in the world with Fiji ninth and Wales having slipped to 10th under Warren Gatland. Group C also features minnows Portugal.

Hansen said coach Eddie Jones has a young squad who need to buy into Jones’ style of play.

“I’ve only been here less than 24 hours...personally, I don’t think they’ve got a problem. They’re just a young side that are coming together and they’ve got a coach that wants them to work hard and be better and I think they’re buying into that.”

Read More

Sir Steve Hansen on why he’s helping Wallabies ahead of Rugby World Cup

All Blacks ‘gobsmacked’ by Hansen’s move to help Wallabies

“There’s no secret to success. You just got to work hard every day and, and, ask yourself to be better, you know, along the way and if you do that, then you’ll find success,” Hansen told Hosking.

“They’re rebuilding themselves trying to re-establish themselves. Eddie seems pretty hell-bent on having his own Australian style. And they’re learning that. He’s picked a young team. He’s left a lot of the senior players out. As a result, they’re young as far as test experience goes and you see that when they play the All Blacks.

“The All Blacks are great at staying in the fight when the pressure’s on. The All Blacks themselves have come through with some adversity in the last 12 months and it’s made them stronger and I think the Australians will have to do the same.”

Hansen, who coached the All Blacks to World Cup success in 2015, said Ian Foster’s side are right where they want to be heading into the World Cup opener against France on September 9. They have a final warm-up against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday NZT.

“I think they’re going great. They’re exactly where they want to be. They’ve won all the trophies they can and got some confidence out of that after a tough year, the year before,” Hansen told Hosking.

“They know how they want to play. They’re confident in each other. I don’t think the game against South Africa, this coming up game really means too much. It’s really about getting game time for certain players and coming through without any injuries.”



