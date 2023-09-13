All Blacks coach Ian Foster reveals plenty of changes to the squad ahead of the match against Nambia, including 'quiet assassin' Cameron Roigard and Damian McKenzie. Video / NZ Herald

Former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick “cannot stand” rugby’s advantage law.

Appearing on NZME’s new podcast Murray Deaker’s Sporting Lives, the 92-cap great did not hold back with his assessment of the law.

“It’s just boring, because you know as soon as they (referees) put the arm out, no matter what happens, they’ve got the advantage.”

Fitzpatrick had a suggestion as to how the law could be altered to provide certainty for the length of advantage given.

“Three phases, your advantage is lost, gone. They go 20 phases, 30 yards up the field and then come back.”

As it currently stands, it is at the referee’s discretion how much of an advantage is allowed before either signalling advantage over or recalling play for the penalty.

Scott Barrett of New Zealand is sent off by referee Matthew Carley. Photo / Getty Images

Refereeing has always been a talking point of international rugby - but has permeated many a discussion in recent weeks, particularly in New Zealand off the back of the All Blacks’ record loss to the Springboks at Twickenham and World Cup opening defeat to France.

The officiating of the Twickenham match, in particular, drew criticism from many for Matthew Carley’s letter-of-the-law approach to his whistle-blowing.

Fitzpatrick pointed out to Deaker that the majority of decisions by Carley were correct, yet hamper the spectacle of the game as it results in a stop-start affair (the first half of that test alone took over an hour).

“He refereed to the letter of the law and 99 per cent of those were penalties, but he didn’t have a feel for the game and it took a lot out of it.”

He agreed with Deaker referees could dominate this World Cup - but said it’s largely out of their hands as they are constrained by the laws of the game.

“I think they could, but not through their fault. It’s because of the laws. We’ve got some very good referees at the moment but they’re hamstrung by the laws and what they’re told to do.”

Red cards have been another point of contention - brought to a head after World Rugby appealed against the initial decision to overturn Owen Farrell’s red card he received against Wales in August.

Fitzpatrick says he is a fan of the ‘bunker’ system - in which television match officials have the ability to review cards and either upgrade or maintain the current level - but told Deaker having World Rugby intervene has him concerned.

“I’m a little bit concerned about the consistency and that’s what we need to make sure that’s right... hopefully the referees and World Rugby will stick to what they’re saying they’re going to do.”

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

All Blacks v Namibia: Kickoff 7am, Saturday

Follow the match at nzherald.co.nz

Elliott Smith’s live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio

Alternative Commentary Collective: iHeartRadio and Radio Hauraki