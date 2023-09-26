Australia players acknowledge the crowd after the Rugby World Cup defeat to Wales. Photo / Getty

Elliott Smith and Liam Napier jump on for Rugby Direct from Lyon, as the All Blacks take a backseat for a few days with the Rugby World Cup ramping up with two big pool games with major ramifications.

First we review the Wallabies almost certain pool play exit and where the sport goes to in Australia after their dismal showing, before jumping into the Ireland-South Africa blockbuster and discussing how the Irish were able to quell the reigning World Cup champions.

We also take a look at New Zealand’s next match against Italy and make more possibly disastrous tipping predictions.

