Ethan de Groot of New Zealand leaves the field. Photosport

On the latest edition of Rugby Direct, Elliott and Liam check in from Bordeaux - to discuss and update the midweek happenings at the tournament in France.

We review Ethan de Groot’s suspension, the All Blacks finding a useful stat to guide them in their week off, the Springboks opting for a 7-1 bench against Ireland this week and Drew Mitchell coming off the long run against Eddie Jones.

