The pools have been drawn and the odds are in. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff on September 9. Video / NZ Herald

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

With the Herald’s player ratings tool, you can rate every All Black who takes the field in each Rugby World Cup game. Have your say on the top performers and see which players impress - and disappoint - Kiwi rugby fans.

Ahead of Saturday morning’s opener against France, test out the tool below by using the sliding scale to select a number from 0 to 10 for every player. Scores will reset when the game kicks off.

Have a change of heart? You can alter your ratings by clicking the ‘change ratings’ button. You can also share your scores with friends and compare with other Herald readers - and the Herald experts.



