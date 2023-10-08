With some of the All Blacks ‘still hurting’ from last year’s loss to Ireland, Ian Foster and his team are already planning how to take down the world’s number-one side. Video / NZ Herald

Breaking down the quarter-final match-ups at Rugby World Cup 2023.

Wales v Argentina

Sunday 4am, Marseille

Warren Gatland’s side can book a semifinal spot for the second straight tournament with the winner of this quarter-final facing either Ireland or the All Blacks in the final four. Wales began their campaign by holding off a late comeback attempt by Fiji, winning 32-26 after leading 32-14 with seven minutes to play. They then beat Portugal 28-8 before their performance of the World Cup with an impressive 40-6 thrashing of Australia - their biggest win over the Wallabies. A 43-19 victory over Georgia secured top spot in Pool C.

Argentina didn’t book their spot in the quarter-finals until their final Pool D win over Japan. Michael Cheika’s side opened with a disappointing 27-10 defeat to England before edging Samoa 19-10 in Saint-Etienne. The Pumas eased by Chile 59-5 before their breathtaking clash with Japan which decided second spot.

World rankings: Wales 7th, Argentina 9th

Nick Tompkins of Wales celebrates at the final whistle during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Head to head

Overall - Played 21 - Wales won 14, Argentina won 6, Drawn 1

Last meeting - Wales 20-13, Cardiff, November 12, 2022

At the World Cup: 1991 pool Wales 16-7, 1999 pool Wales 23-18

Ireland v New Zealand

Sunday 8am, Saint-Denis

So they meet again. Four years ago the All Blacks steam-rolled the Irish at the same stage. Since then the two teams have met four times, with Ireland winning three of them including a first series win on New Zealand soil last year. Ireland finished top of Group B after opening with an 82-8 thrashing of Romania and another big win over Tonga before an enthralling 13-8 win over the Springboks. They ended pool play in style with a brilliant 36-14 win over Scotland to show they are certainly in form.

The All Blacks have been picking up the pace following their opening-night 27-13 defeat to France. Since then it’s been smooth sailing for Ian Foster’s side who haven’t been tested. They crushed Namibia 71-3 before a 96-17 pasting of Italy and wrapping pool play with a 73-0 win over Uruguay. The All Blacks scored 38 tries in pool play, the most of any team, 11 more than Ireland, but they’ll face a much sterner task in Paris than they have the last three matches.

World rankings: Ireland 1st, New Zealand 4th

Ireland celebrate a try during the third test win over the All Blacks last year. Photo / Photosport

Head to head

Overall - Played 36 - All Blacks won 30, Ireland won 5, Drawn 1

Last meeting - Ireland 32-22, Wellington, July 16, 2022

At the World Cup: 1995 pool All Blacks 43-19, 2019 quarter-final All Blacks 46-19

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

England v Fiji

Monday 4am, Marseille

It was only in August that Fiji went to Twickenham and stunned the English for their maiden win over the 2003 World Cup winners. England opened their campaign with a 27-10 win over Argentina followed by a 34-12 victory over Japan which all but confirmed top spot in Pool D. They rolled on to thrash Chile 71-0 before needing a late comeback to beat Samoa 18-17.

Fiji opened with that defeat to Wales but backed that up with a superb 22-15 win over Australia. The Flying Fijians appeared to have been grounded since. They then snuck out a 17-12 victory over Georgia before a late defeat to Portugal.

The winner will face either France or South Africa in the semifinals.

World rankings: England 6th, Fiji 8th

Fiji's Simione Kuruvoli reacts during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Fiji in Saint-Etienne. Photo / AP

Head to head

Overall - Played 8 - England won 7 Fiji won 1

Last meeting - Fiji 30-22, Twickenham, August 27, 2023

At the World Cup - 1999 quarter-final playoff England 45-24, 2015 pool England 35-11

France v South Africa

Monday 8am, Saint-Denis

The hosts opened their campaign with a 27-13 victory over the All Blacks before a less than unconvincing performance against Uruguay winning 27-12. Big wins over Namibia and Italy saw them top Group A as they head into the quarter-finals in hot form. They have looked the best in the tournament so far but face the three-time champions who certainly know what it takes to win knockout games.

South Africa beat Scotland 18-3 and Romania 70-0 before missed kicks at goal proved costly in a 13-8 defeat to Ireland The defending champions finished pool play with a 49-18 win over Tonga. The Boks haven’t played since October 2. France won their last outing last year in Marseille but the Boks claimed the seven previous matches going back to 2010.

World rankings: France 2nd, South Africa 3rd

France's Damian Penaud dives over to score the opening try in the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and Namibia. Photo / AP

Head to head

Overall - Played 45 - South Africa won 27, France won 12, Drawn 6

Last meeting - France 30-26, Marseille, November 12, 2022

At the World Cup: 1995 semifinal South Africa 19-15,

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.