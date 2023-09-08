The NZ Herald & Newstalk ZB team are on the ground in Paris with the All Blacks and France as they prepare for a Rugby World Cup opener 'like no other'. Video / NZ Herald

Paris has been waiting since 2007 for this Rugby World Cup.

So has Deputy Mayor and former French test rugby player, Pierre Rabadan. As well as his deputy mayoral duties, he is in charge of Sport, Olympics and the Paralympics which his city is hosting in 2024.

Rabadan knows rugby. 318 caps and 160 points for Stade Français and winning four Top 14 titles leave few better qualified to heading the preparations as the rugby world descends upon the City of Love.

His involvement at a personal level in rugby means he follows Les Bleus religiously. He told Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine on Weekend Sport this French side have been building towards this World Cup and this generation is “ready to win something important”.

“We almost won some times before, especially against New Zealand in 2011, but we missed it. So I think we have maybe had one of the best preparations. Not just talking about the last games but the last three years.”

Rabadan told Pine the French have quality players everywhere - even after the injury losses they’ve suffered like star first five-eighth Romain Ntamack.

World Cups bring a different level of intensity with so much on the line and Rabadan says the French will be wary of the All Blacks - regardless of their form entering the tournament.

“I think we can win it. We maybe had the best preparation we can have. You know the competition is different, New Zealand especially.”

France’s U20 team have won the last three World Cups and Paris’ Deputy Mayor connects the success of those sides with how good Les Bleus have been - the top-ranked team before being usurped by Ireland.

“They won the U20 World Championship for three times in a row. So this generation is really special. Talented for sure. They need to be, because when you organise a World Cup at home it is the biggest pressure.”

He told Pine he and organisers have spent many years planning for the World Cup and expects up to 40,000 punters to get down to the fan zone they’ve set up.

“We are ready. At least here in Paris. The massive fan zone we have in the Place de la Concorde - everyone is expected for the opening game versus the All Blacks. This is maybe the best game we could hope for for the opening of the World Cup.”

