Ask your question or have your say in the comments section below - you’ll need to be logged in to your Herald Premium account first. Liam Napier will join the chat from about 9am to 10am this morning. Please stick to our House Rules, which you can find here.

It would have been a brave punter who’d bet big on the All Blacks back in early September. As the World Cup kicked off, the bookies had New Zealand at longer odds to win than Ireland, France and the Springboks. Then they lost to France in their opening match.

And yet, just six weeks later, the All Blacks are days away from a chance at a sporting redemption story for the ages. As the Herald’s Liam Napier wrote yesterday, victory in Paris on Sunday would arguably trump all their previous global gongs. It’d also see coach Ian Foster deliver the ultimate parting shot to his many critics - in actions, not words.

It’ll be the All Blacks’ fifth Rugby World Cup final and the Springboks’ fourth. Both teams have won the Webb Ellis Cup a table-topping three times, adding an extra edge to Sunday’s showdown.

It’s also a battle for the “soul of rugby”, the Herald’s Gregor Paul argues. “The world ... needs to see that playing rugby, not the anti-rugby version that was on view in England’s semifinal with South Africa, can prevail.”

We have questions, which is why we asked Liam Napier to delay his dinner in France for a live chat with Herald Premium subscribers this morning.