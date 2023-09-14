Rugby World Cup 2023: Live Q&A - Liam Napier answers your questions ahead of All Blacks v Namibia

Damian McKenzie and Cam Roigard run through drills during an All Blacks training session in Lyon. Photo / Getty Images

Ask your question in the comments section at the bottom of this story - you’ll need to be logged in to your Herald Premium account first. Liam Napier will be online from about 7am to 8am tomorrow morning. Please abide by our House Rules, which you can find here.

On Tuesday, we asked you to submit your questions for our video catch-up with NZ Herald sports writers Liam Napier and Gregor Paul at the Rugby World Cup in France. You had some great queries, many of which we couldn’t get to because we ran out of time.

Happily, Liam Napier’s here bright and early tomorrow morning to tackle the questions the panel missed and any more you have ahead of the All Blacks’ second pool game against Namibia on Saturday.

We now know Saturday’s side will look very different to the team that lost to France in the opener, with coach Ian Foster making nine starting changes and one positional switch in the midfield. As always, Foster’s playing it cool: “We need to rebound from round one but that’s okay. It’s a key game for us to get right and we’ve selected accordingly.”

Included in the starting lineup are two names our in-house experts had hoped to see: Cam Roigard and Damian McKenzie. Will they make a difference? Is the Namibia match really “key”? And how do the nation’s fans get a message to Lyon that constant kicking is very annoying? Liam will be online from 7am tomorrow morning to answer these and any other burning questions you have.

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets)

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (54)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (26)

3. Nepo Laulala (50)

4. Brodie Retallick (104)

5. Samuel Whitelock (147)

6. Luke Jacobson (16)

7. Dalton Papali’i (27)

8. Ardie Savea (c) (76)

9. Cam Roigard (2)

10. Damian McKenzie (42)

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku (4)

12. David Havili (26)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (64)

14. Caleb Clarke (18)

15. Beauden Barrett (117)

16. Dane Coles (87)

17. Ethan de Groot (18)

18. Fletcher Newell (9)

19. Scott Barrett (63)

20. Tupou Vaa’i (23)

21. Aaron Smith (120)

22. Richie Mo’unga (50)

23. Rieko Ioane (64)

