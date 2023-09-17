Lima Sopoaga is playing for Samoa at this year's Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Samoan star Lima Sopoaga has put out an appeal to try and recover his kicking tee after it went missing during his side’s Rugby World Cup win over Chile overnight.

The former All Black was a late introduction to Samoa’s 43-10 win in Bordeaux, joining the action 56 minutes in and getting on the scoresheet with a conversion in what was the final play of the game.

However, he was unable to recover his tee – a piece of equipment he has used since he was 14 years old – and took to social media in a bid to recover it.

“Could whoever took my goal kicking tee from the field please give it back to me. I’ll even pay you for it. I’ve had it since I was 14 years old,” he posted on X.

Sopoaga said in a later post that he had left the tee alongside his eye drops, but when he went to collect the items the eye drops were still there but the tee was gone.

Having used the tee for so long, it would have been a familiar item in his kit bag over his storied career.

The 32-year-old played 92 times for the Highlanders while running out in the NPC 37 times for Wellington and played 17 times for Southland.

During his time playing in New Zealand, Sopoaga earned 18 appearances for the All Blacks (16 tests), before leaving Kiwi shores at the end of 2017.

Since then, he has played in England, France, and most recently signing to play in Japan.

With the win over Chile, his Samoan side got themselves on the board at the World Cup at their first opportunity. However, they face much tougher opponents on the road ahead, with Japan, England and Argentina also in their group.

Samoa’s next game is against Argentina on Saturday, and that encounter is already shaping up to be a crucial game in the race to qualify from Pool D after Argentina lost their opener to England.