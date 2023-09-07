The NZ Herald & Newstalk ZB team are on the ground in Paris with the All Blacks and France as they prepare for a Rugby World Cup opener 'like no other'. Video / NZ Herald

Former All Black coach Laurie Mains says if the All Blacks have luck on their side they have a “very good chance” of winning the Rugby World Cup.

Appearing as the first guest on Murray Deaker’s new podcast Murray Deaker’s Sporting Lives, the revered coach says the All Blacks are strong in the right positions and should Lady Luck be smiling upon them, they can walk away with the Webb Ellis Cup.

“I give them a very good chance. If you look at the opposition, on their day, the All Blacks are capable of beating any of them. We have the right players in the right positions.”

Mains told Deaker he believes the All Blacks have quality in key positions for success in the modern game, labelling Sam Whitelock, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith and Will Jordan as critical.

In particular, he singles out Jordan as giving the All Blacks something he believes “no other team has”, going beyond his ability to be a dynamic line-breaker and highlighting mental attributes that set him apart.

Will Jordan has established himself as one of the most dynanic members of the All Blacks back stocks. Photo / Photosport

“Not just his (Jordan’s) ability to beat people and run with the ball in hand, but his nous upstairs to know where to be and when to be there is just a gift that he has. To me he is a critical player.”

The role officiating is likely to have has been hotly debated the closer September 9 has drawn - most notably in Southern Hemisphere circles as Northern referees tend to rule on a letter of the law basis.

Mains says after watching Northern Hemisphere referees that will be holding the whistles at the World Cup should be reason for concern for the All Blacks.

“That won’t necessarily be advantageous to New Zealand. It’ll be much harder for them to get their continuity and flow into the game that they like to have.”

