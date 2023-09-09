The NZ Herald & Newstalk ZB team are on the ground in Paris with the All Blacks and France as they prepare for a Rugby World Cup opener 'like no other'. Video / NZ Herald

Live updates of the Rugby World Cup clash between Italy and Namibia in Saint-Étienne.

Of all the World Cup teams never to have reached the quarterfinals, Italy has the most wins (13). There are unlikely to advance this time, also, but Italy’s transformation under Kieran Crowley suggests they will go down swinging. When he took over, Italy hadn’t won in over two years.

Crowley decided the old ways weren’t working so he went younger, faster and fitter. The average age of the squad is still only 26. Italy isn’t a doormat anymore. Lamaro and the forwards can hold their own and the backline is fizzing: Varney, Garbisi, Brex, Ioane and Capuozzo can thrill.

Namibia is still waiting for a first win at the Rugby World Cup. They have lost all 22 pool matches played. But the Namibians always win over new fans for their never-say-die attitude.



