Eddie Jones, left, and impressionist Conor Moore.

Eddie Jones has become a parody.

Following Australia’s worst Rugby World Cup defeat to Wales on Monday which pushed them to the verge of their earliest World Cup exit, Jones insisted he’s still the man to turn the Wallabies around.

Which in itself could have seemed like a joke to Australian fans considering the team has won just once since he took over as coach in January.

Irish impressionist and YouTube star Conor Moore has poked fun at Jones in a video posted by Irish bookmaker Paddy Power.

Moore, who made a name for himself doing impressions of golf stars and Formula One drivers, donned a bald cap and set to scene as Jones facing down the Australian media following the defeat.

“Where were you guys when we were top of that group in June, July and August?” he asks before being pointed out it was due to alphabetical ordering.

The real Eddie Jones said after the Wales defeat he was still the man to coach the side.

“I remain committed to the Australia project,” Jones said. “I still believe I am the person to turn things around.

“At the moment I am not giving much help, am I? But that doesn’t mean my commitment to helping has changed.

“I am a proud Australian, I hate to see Australian rugby do as poorly as we have been doing, particularly under my reign. It’s not only the Wallabies we have got to improve, we’ve got to treat the whole system of Australian rugby. It’s not an excuse but we’ve got to have a really good look at ourselves and see what we’ve got to do to improve.”

