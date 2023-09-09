The NZ Herald & Newstalk ZB team are on the ground in Paris with the All Blacks and France as they prepare for a Rugby World Cup opener 'like no other'. Video / NZ Herald

Live updates of the Rugby World Cup clash between Ireland and Romania in Bordeaux.

Title or bust for Ireland. There can’t be any excuses this time. Ireland has been No. 1 for more than a year, extended their team-best winning run to 13 tests, proven they can squeeze the life out of opponents and win when not firing on all cylinders, always the mark of great sides.

Romania could be the weakest team at the World Cup. Their warmups were a disaster, even with former Scotland and Fiji coach Vern Cotter advising. The Oaks lost to the non-qualified United States 31-19, and suffered their worst defeats to Georgia, 56-6, and Italy, 57-7.

Follow updates below:



