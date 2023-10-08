The All Blacks are through to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack all that unfolded against Uruguay and take a look at what awaits. Video / Sky Sports / NZ Herald

Ireland underlined the burgeoning hype about the team as the Rugby World Cup title favourite by reaching the quarter-finals on the back of four impressive pool wins.

After the 36-14 blitzing of Scotland on Sunday, it’s been so far, so good for Andy Farrell’s men.

Ireland has never reached the semifinals at a Rugby World Cup, and now must direct that hoodoo against the All Blacks - a team looking for a record fourth world title.

“Well, it’s what dreams are made of. As far as a quarter-final is concerned, it doesn’t get any tougher,” Farrell said. “The respect we have got for New Zealand is through the roof, and hopefully they have got a bit of respect for us.”

“It’s going a bit bonkers back home. For little old Ireland to be talked about in the same bracket as the All Blacks shows how far we have come.”

Ireland’s win over Scotland saw the side top Pool B ahead of South Africa, which it beat 13-8 in a titanic contest two weeks ago.

This one was never close as the world’s top-ranked team cruised to a 17th straight win - one win behind the tier-one record - and led 36-0 before Scotland’s two tries.

The All Blacks pose a far bigger threat.

“This is where we want to be now - in a quarter-final against the toughest opposition we could get,” Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said.

France faces the Springboks at the same venue the following day.

Scotland had to win and deny the Irish a bonus point to advance at Ireland’s expense. Instead, coach Gregor Townsend’s side slumped meekly to a record-tying ninth straight defeat against Ireland.

The Irish fans had far more numbers, too, probably even more than the 35,000 present at the match against South Africa two weeks ago. The Scots still made themselves heard, belting out a pride-filled rendition of Flower of Scotland.

But by the end, the Irish fans were singing as their players set off on a lap of honour to the backdrop of a feast of Irish hits: Zombie by The Cranberries, The Wild Rover by The Dubliners, Dirty Old Town by The Pogues.

“I thought it wouldn’t get any better after South Africa, but they have proved me wrong again,” Sexton said. “They keep turning up for us, and it is important that we keep turning up for them. Last week they gave us the best day of our life, and we gave them something similar, if you look around at some of the faces.”

The jubilant Irish could have sung all night, and the players will need them in full voice again next Sunday.