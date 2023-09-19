Ten thousand fans flocked to Stade Chaban-Delmas to catch a glimpse of the All Blacks as the team sets up camp in Bordeaux for their Rugby World Cup bye week. Video / NZ Herald

It’s still early days at Rugby World Cup 2023 but the Six Nations teams are making a stamp on the tournament with a strong chance Northern Hemisphere sides could top all four groups.

Wales, England and France are looking good to top their respective groups while Sunday’s clash between Ireland and South Africa should determine whether the Irish also top their group.

The two shining lights for the Southern Hemisphere are the defending champion Springboks who looked very impressive in wins over Scotland and Romania - and Fiji, after Monday’s victory over Australia. Rugby Championship trio New Zealand, Australia and Argentina have all been handed defeats in the opening two weeks.

The Northern Hemisphere teams have just one World Cup title between them - England in 2003 - with five losing finalists.

With wins over Argentina and Japan, England need a victory over Chile to all but secure a playoff spot while a win after that against Samoa would book them top spot in Group D.

Fiji did Warren Gatland’s side a favour by beating the Wallabies ahead of next Monday’s Group C match between Wales and Australia.

At the TAB, France are $1.01 to top Group A, while the TAB favours the Springboks ($1.57) to finish top of Group B with Ireland out at $2.25. Wales ($1.75) are slim favourites over Fiji ($2.10) to top Group C while England are at $1.02 in Group D.

The last time the World Cup was played in Europe, in 2015, the semifinalists were all from the Rugby Championship - New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Argentina.

And an all-Southern Hemisphere semifinal draw can’t be ruled out again as well. How does All Blacks v Samoa, Fiji v South Africa sound for the final four?

As it stands

Quarter-final 1 - Wales v Samoa

Quarter-final 2 - Ireland v New Zealand

Quarter-final 3 - England v Fiji

Quarter-final 4 - France v South Africa

Key games

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23

3.45am Argentina v Samoa, Saint-Etienne

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 24

8am South Africa v Ireland, Saint-Denis

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 25

8am Wales v Australia, Lyon

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 29

8am Japan v Samoa, Toulouse

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 30

8am All Blacks v Italy, Lyon

SATURDAY OCTOBER 7

8am France v Italy, Lyon

SUNDAY OCTOBER 8

4.45am England v Samoa, Lille

8am Ireland v Scotland, Saint-Denis

MONDAY OCTOBER 9

Midnight Japan v Argentina, Nantes

