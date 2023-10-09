OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the sporting weekend.

LOSER: Fiji’s Rugby World Cup campaign

Fiji didn’t just lose to Portugal in their final pool game, they lost their way at the World Cup. Ball security and passing options were awful as they fell to an unfathomable defeat.

Fiji will need a massive reboot this week if they are to avoid being crushed by a poor England team in the quarter-finals.

Fiji will go back to being underdogs, which might help the players focus on their game plan.

But England will be emboldened, knowing that Portugal’s blueprint for success against Fiji perfectly suits their own mentality and traditional strengths.

WINNER: Portuguese rugby delight... their fans... Fiji’s coach and captain

Their victory over Fiji was wonderful to witness and at least gave the ponderous World Cup pool stage a decent farewell as the popular Fijians faced shock elimination.

“The Wolves” stuck to their defensive guns and forced Fiji into making a lot of poor decisions.

Man of the match Nicolás Martins described the country’s first World Cup victory as “historic... the best moment of my life”. The support from the Portugal crowd was incredible.

Fiji’s coach Simon Raiwalui heaped praise on Portugal and their fans. Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu said: “I salute them”. Classy.

Portugal's Pedro Bettencourt celebrates after a teammate scored a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Fiji and Portugal. Photo / AP

LOSER: More Fifa nonsense

Fifa claims it wants to unite the world with a 2030 men’s World Cup spread across six countries and three continents.

At first, I drank the Kool-Aid.

But then, reality set in.

For starters, the travel factor represents another poor example to set in dealing with climate change, as a number of activists have pointed out.

As for Fifa uniting the world... yes, sport does offer a flicker of hope, and the crowd scenes of exuberant, joyous and friendly supporters at the Rugby World Cup have been fantastic to witness.

But football is hardly a model citizen of even tolerance, let alone peaceful behaviour, among rival fans.

And then there is this.

Corruption-soaked Fifa took the 2018 World Cup to Russia, a mission that succeeded beyond most expectations, to be fair.

Next minute, our charming hosts upped the brutal invasion of Ukraine that had actually begun four years prior to the 2018 World Cup.

Rugby’s World Cup is taking place in the shadow of the appalling Ukraine conflict, and also the shocking violence that has just broken out in Israel.

Resentment, poverty, inequality, history, imperialism, colonialism, religion, ethnic conflict, despots, broken democracies... sport’s more positive aspects have absolutely no chance against all of that.

“Unite the World” is corporate-style PR. Fifa should be more honest, and stick to the only thing it can properly influence - which is football.

WINNERS: Red Bull... and McLaren

Max Verstappen claimed a third consecutive Formula One title in Qatar. It was great to see McLaren - the most famous name in Kiwi motorsport - fill two podium spots.

LOSER/WINNER: Liam Lawson

The Kiwi has enjoyed a promising burst as a Formula One replacement driver for AlphaTauri, but he had a disappointing time in Qatar, crashing in the sprint and finishing 17th the next day.

While Sergio Perez lies second in the drivers’ championship, Red Bull is worried about his form and the teammate factor he provides for the wondrous Max Verstappen. Some suggest Perez does not suit the way Red Bull sets up their cars. Red Bull principal Christian Horner’s support for Perez appeared to wane a little after Qatar.

Lawson is poised, ready to step into the intoxicating world of being a fulltime F1 driver. But Qatar represents an opportunity lost as he tries to impress various team bosses. It means “bittersweet” probably sums up Lawson’s initial F1 driving experience with Red Bull’s other team.

WINNER: North London... late goals... the title race

Arsenal and Tottenham sit atop the English Premier League, after champions Manchester City fell to a second consecutive league defeat, this time to Arsenal. As in a number of other key games this weekend, a late goal made the difference.

A multi-team title race is in store. Once-invincible Manchester City are just another title contender with Kevin De Bruyne sidelined by a long-term injury, and holding midfielder Rodri out in the short term.

WINNER: The old phrase ‘catches win matches’

Australia should have had India on the ropes in the Cricket World Cup when the great Virat Kohli skied a hook shot from Josh Hazlewood’s bowling. But wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh both headed towards the ball, and Marsh put down a regulation catch. Kohli gobbled up the invitation and led India to victory with another of his wonderful batting displays.

LOSER: Golf... because of climate change.

The bigger picture, of a planet in danger, is the important one.

But the bad weather that interrupted the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland was a particular reminder that sport is vulnerable.

Golf is under threat around the world from climate change. This includes land encroachment from rising sea levels that could reportedly turn the famous St Andrews course into a “swamp” by 2050.

WINNER: Tiger Woods and the Ryder Cup

There’s growing talk that Woods will be the next USA captain after they were crushed by Europe last week. The Ryder Cup is one of the best contests in world sport and would reach another level with Woods involved again.

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

Chris Rattue has been a journalist since 1980 and is one of the most respected opinion writers in New Zealand sports journalism.