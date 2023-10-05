Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Gregor Paul: Rugby World Cup 2023: Hints of anxiety surround All Blacks despite convincing win over Uruguay

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
The All Blacks have secured their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a dominant 72-0 victory over Uruguay in their last Pool A match in Lyon. Video / SKy Sports

OPINION:

Gregor Paul in Lyon

The All Blacks are heading into the quarter-finals with a sense they have most things in their game just about operating as they need to be, but with just a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport