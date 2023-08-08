OPINION

The All Blacks’ 2023 World Cup squad was picked precisely one year after they lost to the Springboks in Mbombela – a defeat that led to New Zealand Rugby sounding out Scott Robertson to take over as head coach from Ian Foster.

That loss in South Africa was the fifth defeat in six games for the All Blacks and, for Foster, all hope of being able to keep his job appeared to have gone.

His employer was sounding out an alternative, the public had seemingly lost whatever faith they may once have had and the media – most notably this paper, which ran a front-page editorial saying it was time for Foster to go – had given up believing that the All Blacks could recover without sweeping changes to their coaching and management.

But then sport remembered that it’s neither exclusively cruel nor exclusively kind, but an unfathomable combination of the two, and the narrative flipped seven days later.

The All Blacks, passive and reactive in Mbombela, became dynamic at Ellis Park – there was a depth of resilience about them, undeniable passion to fight for their futures, and they won.

It was a victory that changed the course of history. Hours after the 35-23 victory in Johannesburg, a handful of senior players visited NZR chief executive Mark Robinson to tell him they wanted Foster to stay.

Two days later and Foster persuaded Joe Schmidt to upgrade his role with the All Blacks from analyst/selector to attack coach and, a day after that, NZR confirmed that the incumbent still had his job.

Here we are now, 366 days after that loss in Mbombela, and the enormity of that decision to stick with Foster is being realised after he unveiled a 33-man squad that looks entirely capable of going to France and winning the World Cup.

It’s a squad that contains all the things that teams need to win the tournament.

The All Blacks head to France with plenty of world-class players - including captain Sam Cane. Photo / Getty Images

There are almost 1500 test caps among the group, making this the most experienced All Blacks squad to ever go to a World Cup.

There are 16 players who were at the last World Cup, which means there are 16 players who are carrying the pain of being knocked out in the semifinal by England – pain that may well be vital in driving a hunger to ensure such an insipid defeat is not experienced again in 2023.

So too is there the requisite number of world-class performers: Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan and Beauden Barrett would all be contenders to make a World XV.

This is a team that can scrum and that has mobile, ball-carrying props. The driving maul is operational and effective and, just as importantly, there is a proven ability to defend well in this area.

The attack game has variation, Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett have learned how to work with each other, the team has clarity about what they are doing, they have shown they can be patient in building opportunities and, after last weekend’s late escape, they have also shown they have the character and mental strength to fight their way back if they have to.

While there has been an immediate focus on how the selectors juggled the last few places in the 33-man squad, what really matters is the quality the All Blacks can inject into their probable match-day 23 for the knockout rounds.

The question is whether the All Blacks have enough depth to cope with a few inevitable injuries and enough to be able to spring the odd tactical surprise.

And the answer is a definitive “yes”. This is a squad with enough quality to win three consecutive big games and come home as world champions.

A year ago, Ian Foster was on the brink of losing his job following defeat to South Africa in Mbombela. Photo / Photosport

A year ago, no one thought Foster had any hope of keeping his job or that the All Blacks had any hope of winning the World Cup, so what has played out in the past 12 months is one of the great redemption stories.

A coach who was seemingly fuddled in doubt has methodically and expertly rebuilt a broken All Blacks team through meticulous planning, consistent decision-making and a singular focus on getting the basics right.

And this is why the World Cup picture has changed for the All Blacks. Champion teams are built on the foundations of a dominant scrum, a reliable lineout, a weaponised maul, accurate cleanouts, a defensive structure that holds firm, low-risk game management, and accurate pass and catch that ensures half-chances are taken.

The All Blacks can do all these things now and they can do them under pressure against any team.

They can win this World Cup, something no one ever dreamed they would be saying one year ago.