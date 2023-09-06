Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Rugby World Cup 2023: How the All Blacks can adapt to losing their most irreplaceable player - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
The pools have been drawn and the odds are in. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff on September 9. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Gregor Paul in Lyon

When the All Blacks last played a World Cup in France, they fooled themselves into thinking they were capable of coping with adversity.

A key injury,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport