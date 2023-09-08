Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: Gregor Paul - French lessons the All Blacks must follow to win World Cup

Gregor Paul
By
7 mins to read
The NZ Herald & Newstalk ZB team are on the ground in Paris with the All Blacks and France as they prepare for a Rugby World Cup opener 'like no other'. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Gregor Paul in Paris

France runs on a happy chaos, a sort of anarchic energy where no one knows the rules – if there are any – and yet it functions more effectively than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport