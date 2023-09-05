The pools have been drawn and the odds are in. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff on September 9. Video / NZ Herald

By Will Toogood

Former French loose forward Olivier Magne has left little to the imagination in his assessment of the All Blacks’ chances for the Rugby World Cup.

Magne, who was part of the 1999 World Cup side that beat the All Blacks in one of their most famous victories, said there were only three contenders to lift the Webb Ellis Cup and down played the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship performance this season.

“To me, the Big Three of this World Cup is France, SA [South Africa] and Ireland,” said the former France flanker in a column for Midi Olympique.

“I am especially worried about this New Zealand team.”

Magne called South Africa’s win at Twickenham an exposé of the All Blacks and called into question the “sham” results of the Rugby Championship.

“South Africa’s display against New Zealand is significant for the world of rugby,” he wrote.

“Now, isn’t this All Black team the weakest in history? I’m wondering. Really. I feel like New Zealand’s Rugby Championship wins were a bit of a sham.”

Olivier Magne celebrates winning the grand slam in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

Magne chose not to allude to the All Blacks’ 35-20 win over the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium, as this is no doubt included in the “sham” results of that tournament.

The 89-cap international heaped praise upon France’s ability to be dominant and close matches out, referring to last week’s 47-17 victory over the Wallabies.

“When I see the level that the XV of France is able to display over 80 minutes today against Australia, with ‘finishers’ who have maintained the same level of performance, and the determination of these players, this opening game could be tough for the All Blacks”.

All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod told media he is happy his players can’t read French, as they prepare for the World Cup opener against France on Saturday morning NZT.

McLeod says they have been reviewing footage of the 2021 French loss as well as examining their performance against the Springboks at Twickenham, in particular at set piece time, and responding better to officiating.

“We spent a fair bit of time in Germany going through that and looking at the footage and what we could have done better. Responding to the ref was one takeaway that will be consistent through this World Cup,” he said.