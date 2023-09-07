Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: Five things to note from All Blacks’ 2021 loss to France

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The NZ Herald & Newstalk ZB team are on the ground in Paris with the All Blacks and France as they prepare for a Rugby World Cup opener 'like no other'. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks fans may have been eliminated from memory the last time they played the French on November 21, 2021, therefore it’s the Herald’s job to ensure those memories are not expunged.

Held

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport