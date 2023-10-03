All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod alongside players Anton Lienert-Brown and Richie Mo'unga warned there may be 'some disappointments' as a review of the team's clash against Italy creates competition for selection. Video / NZ Herald

Fiji centre Josua Tuisova missed his son’s funeral yesterday, as he prepares to play in his side’s final Pool C clash against Portugal on Monday.

Tuisova’s 7-year-old son Tito died last week and he was informed just hours before their 17-12 win over Georgia. The funeral took place back in Fiji yesterday with Tuisova making the heartbreaking call to stay with the side in France.

According to the Fiji Village, Tuisova informed his father he would not be able to attend.

Funeral notice for Tito Micgabraph Donzel Ratulevu, son of Fiji Rugby player Josua Tuisova.

Fiji need just one competition point from their final pool game to overtake the Wallabies and finish second in their group. Fiji haven’t made the quarter-finals since 2007.

According to local reports, Tuisova’s son had been battling a long-term illness.

Tuisova played a pivotal role in the side’s 22-15 win over the Wallabies, scoring a crucial second-half try.

Tuisova won gold with the Fiji sevens team at the Rio Olympics and has played club rugby in France since 2013. He signed with Racing 92 for this upcoming Top 14 season after five seasons with Lyon.









