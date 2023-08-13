The moment missing 2-year-old Williow is reunited with her family, demolition begins at Waiwera Thermal Resort, plus mixed reviews on Labour’s latest election promise. Video / NZ Herald

Ian Foster’s decision to stick with All Blacks captain Sam Cane for the Rugby World Cup next month has “weakened his team”, writes English rugby pundit Stuart Barnes.

The comments continue a series of attacks towards Cane from the former English flyhalf who last year gamely said Cane would not even be good enough to make it into the Italian starting XV.

Writing in The Times, Barnes praised Wallabies coach Eddie Jones’ “brave call” to name Will Skelton as captain for the World Cup and probably ending the 125-cap career of Michael Hooper.

But in the same article, he lashed Foster’s decision to stick with Cane.

“The All Blacks’ best back row has no room for the 31-year-old Cane,” Barnes wrote.

“The balance of Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papili’i and Ardie Savea is their dominant combination.”

Barnes said Savea was one of the world’s best back-row forwards and in Dunedin against the Wallabies, his try-saving tackle on Tate McDermott on the stroke of half-time was a game-turning moment.

Cane’s most memorable contribution, wrote Barnes, was a missed tackle that led to an early Australian score.

Meanwhile, in the 38-7 victory in Melbourne a week earlier, Papali’i’s work as a ball carrier and in the ruck was noticeable, said the Englishman.

“Richie McCaw lifted the World Cup twice from open side but Cane is no McCaw. He’s taken a lot of injuries through a career in which he has looked less and less like the great Kiwi flanker with every knock.

Sam Cane leads the haka against the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium on July 15. Photo / Brett Phibbs

“Loyalty is a great trait. It can also be a fundamental weakness in a manager. There is a murky area, between being loyal and ruthless.

“The managers of New Zealand and Australia are on opposite sides from one another. Foster may seem the more decent man but innate decency doesn’t win you trophies.”

The question marks over the All Blacks didn’t stop there.

Barnes said the decision to start Damian McKenzie at flyhalf and Will Jordan at fullback in Dunedin “destroyed the backbone” of the All Blacks’ game until Richie Mo’unga came on from the bench.

He said the structure of the game was the combination of Beauden Barrett’s kicking game from the back, along with brother Jordie and Mo’unga.

“If the electrifying Jordan plays at full back — where he is listed in the 33-man squad — and Barrett becomes a bench option, the entire kick strategy will be undermined.

“It seems inconceivable that New Zealand might throw away the clever kicking game but selection has been their undoing under Foster. Selection is central, even in a team of New Zealand’s talent.

“What a contrast we have witnessed. Hooper, one open-side skipper is axed. Cane, the other open-side captain is retained. Selection isn’t everything, but it’s a lot.”

The latest comments come almost a year to the day since Barnes paid tribute to Foster, after the embattled All Blacks coach oversaw his side’s 35-23 victory over the world champion Springboks at Ellis Park. But even then he said the All Blacks would be a better team with Scott Robertson in charge.

“It was by some distance the best effort by a New Zealand side under the leadership of Foster,” said Barnes, who went on to note that “it had the feel of a last stand”.

Despite that win, Barnes said New Zealand Rugby “should ask Scott Robertson to become their head coach” (Robertson has since been named as the All Blacks coach to replace Foster).

Barnes was critical of Foster and Cane as the All Blacks were beaten in a three-test series by Ireland in July 2022.

He noted the Ellis Park victory had come after a 26-10 defeat the week before. “A 16-point defeat was converted into a 12-point win. It takes something special to preside over such a comeback.”

Luke Kirkness is an online sports editor for NZ Herald. He previously worked as an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty and before that at the NZ Herald, covering mainly consumer affairs. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019 at the Voyager Media Awards.