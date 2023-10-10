The All Blacks open up on the fear of making unwanted history as they prepare to take on Ireland in a massive Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash in Paris. Video / NZ Herald

Dan Carter has been named the latest All Black to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Carter along with Thierry Dusautoir (France), George Smith (Australia), Juan Martín Hernández (Argentina) and Bryan Habana (South Africa) will be inducted at an event a day after the Rugby World Cup 2023 final.

Carter is a two-time World Cup winner and the record points-scorer in test rugby. He was named man of the match in the 2015 final after helping New Zealand create history by winning back-to-back tournaments. Longtime teammate Richie McCaw was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 along with coach Graham Henry.

Carter becomes the 28th individual New Zealander to be awarded the accolade.

Habana scored a record-equalling eight tries as South Africa lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in France in 2007.

RWC 2007 was a breakout tournament for Argentina with Hernández pulling the strings as Los Pumas stunned hosts France twice en route to winning the bronze final. Dusautoir and Smith, meanwhile, suffered final heartbreak in 2003 and 2011 respectively.

