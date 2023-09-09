The NZ Herald & Newstalk ZB team are on the ground in Paris with the All Blacks and France as they prepare for a Rugby World Cup opener 'like no other'. Video / NZ Herald

Live updates of the Rugby World Cup clash between Australia and Georgia in Saint-Denis.

Eddie Jones’ typical smokescreen comments can’t hide the fact Australia doesn’t look ready or good enough to win the World Cup. But even though the Wallabies are barely a top-10 side, they could compensate for their shortcomings by going deep thanks to being in the weak half of the draw. They could reach the semifinals without facing any of the top five.

Georgia remains without doubt the best side in Europe outside of the Six Nations. Since the 2019 World Cup, the Lelos have won every Rugby Europe, the tier below the Six Nations, and 12 of the last 13 titles. Under coach Maisashvili the last four years, they haven’t lost a Rugby Europe match.



