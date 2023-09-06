Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks v France - New Zealand harness French hurt for opening match

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
The pools have been drawn and the odds are in. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff on September 9. Video / NZ Herald

By Liam Napier in Lyon

Scarcity makes the heart grow fonder. Or, in the case of the All Blacks, hungrier.

The rich history, the upsets and triumphs through 1987, 1999, 2007, 2011 and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport