By Liam Napier in Lyon

From New Zealand to London and onto Lyon, the setbacks keep coming for the All Blacks. This time in the form of Jordie Barrett nursing a knee injury that could rule him out of the Rugby World Cup opener against France.

Barrett hasn’t trained for the past two days, since the All Blacks arrived in Lyon via their training camp in Germany, which suggests he is unlikely to feature in the highly-anticipated tournament-opening match in Paris this weekend.

The All Blacks don’t publicly release their team until Thursday morning (NZT). Internally, though, they are likely to have already settled on their lineup for France.

The latest injury concern could leave the All Blacks without four starters this weekend after Brodie Retallick (knee) and Shannon Frizell (hamstring) suffered blows before leaving New Zealand and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax sustained a nasty gash that required 30 stitches in the heavy defeat to the Springboks at Twickenham.

Rugby World Cup 2023: Complete schedule and kickoff times

While Retallick is progressing well Frizell and Lomax face a race against time to recover and return during pool play for the All Blacks.

Barrett’s importance to the All Blacks cannot be understated.

Since switching from fullback to second five-eighth last year Barrett has started seven of the last eight tests – sitting out only the final home outing of the year against the Wallabies in Dunedin when mass changes were made on the eve of the World Cup squad naming.

Barrett’s size combined with his hard-running direct presence, defence and long-range goal kicking cannot be replaced. While he did not savour his finest test against the Springboks, Barrett has provided consistent punch and vision for the All Blacks since his move to the midfield.

Jordie Barrett of the looks on during an All Blacks training session in Lyon. Photo / Getty Images

At this early stage of the tournament the All Blacks are, however, unlikely to risk further aggravating his injury which could thrust Anton Lienert-Brown into partnering with Rieko Ioane in the midfield and, potentially, promote David Havili onto the bench.

France have injuries to contend with, too, after losing leading loosehead prop Cyril Baille, giant lock Paul Willemse and classy playmaker Romain Ntamack for the entire World Cup – and powerful centre Jonathan Danty for the opening match.

All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod confirmed Barrett’s injury but shed no light on when the injury occurred or whether he would feature against France.

Rugby World Cup 2023: Team-by-team guide

“He’s got a niggle in his left knee and we’re just taking precautions,” McLeod said. “It’s a wait and see it’s still early in the week for us. We’ll see how he responds today and tomorrow to a little bit more treatment. Our whole squad prepares to play right up until warm up on game day.

“He has been really important to our play, however we trust our full squad and we’re going to have to in this World Cup. We trust anybody who fills that jersey.

“He’s a little bit frustrated as any athlete is. It’s the same as Tyrel Lomax. They’ve just got to trust our medical staff who are world-class and see how the treatment goes.”

Havili felt for Barrett, given the timing of the setback, but after a personally difficult three-year period which included bowel surgery that threatened his career and a series of other injuries that left him on the verge of missing the World Cup squad, the Crusaders second-five would welcome the chance to feature in the opening match.

“Jordie has got a bit of a niggle but the competitor he is, he’ll be doing everything he can to get out on the field,’ Havili said. “Things like this can happen injuries can come out of nowhere so it’s a full team thing whenever you’re called upon, you’re ready to go.

“I’ve had a tough run over the last couple of years but I’m really grateful to be in this environment and giving everything I can to this team. Over the last couple of weeks it’s sunk in that I might get the opportunity to play this weekend so I’m preparing to play and if that happens the smile on my face running out would be huge.”

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup