Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks v France - Gregor Paul: The biggest concern from the All Blacks defeat

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks coach Ian Foster shakes hands with Scott Barrett following the Rugby World Cup defeat to France. Photosport

All Blacks coach Ian Foster shakes hands with Scott Barrett following the Rugby World Cup defeat to France. Photosport

OPINION

Gregor Paul in Paris

The All Blacks have opened their World Cup campaign with a statement performance of sorts, one that has placed them firmly in the category of long

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport