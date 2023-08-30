Hosts France have been dealt a major injury blow just over a week out from the Rugby World Cup opener against the All Blacks.

Midfielder Jonathan Danty is out of the tournament opener with a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports in France.

He has formed part of a formidable midfield with Gael Fickou and would have started next week at Stade de France.

It comes with the French already without playmaker Romain Ntamack for the entire tournament and prop Cyril Bay for next week’s opener.

