Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks v France - All Blacks set to make three changes for opener in Paris

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
The pools have been drawn and the odds are in. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff on September 9. Video / NZ Herald

By Liam Napier in Lyon

Rally the troops, the All Blacks need reinforcing.

Ian Foster will be forced to significantly alter the complexion of his preferred side after further injury setbacks rocked preparations for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport