By Liam Napier in Lyon

Rally the troops, the All Blacks need reinforcing.

Ian Foster will be forced to significantly alter the complexion of his preferred side after further injury setbacks rocked preparations for their Rugby World Cup opener against France in Paris this weekend.

The All Blacks are expected to make at least three starting changes from the side that suffered their worst defeat in history against the Springboks at Twickenham two weeks ago.

Codie Taylor, the first-choice hooker, declaring he has recovered from a hamstring issue should seal his reintegration to the remodelled front-row.

Tyrel Lomax’s nasty laceration from a stray boot at Twickenham that required 30 stitches will sideline him for several weeks, necessitating the All Blacks’ need of a replacement tighthead prop.

All Blacks during training near their base camp in Lyon. Photo / Photosport

Against a vaunted French pack that loves to scrimmage, it would be a bold call to throw 23-year-old Fletcher Newell in for his starting debut at a heaving Stade de France.

While Newell is clearly the future, the All Blacks are expected to therefore favour Nepo Laulala’s noted scrummaging ability from the outset at the risk of sacrificing mobility.

Jordie Barrett’s niggly knee that prevented him from training this week lends itself to a precautionary approach to likely rob the backline of his direct, powerful presence.

At this early stage of the tournament, the All Blacks are highly unlikely to risk a half-fit Barrett which should pave the way for Anton Lienert-Brown to slot in at 12 - for just his second test this year - and David Havili to come onto the bench.

The most intriguing decision, though, looms at blindside flanker where the All Blacks could yet spring a selection surprise.

Shannon Frizell seized the blindside role with a series of physically imposing performances throughout the Rugby Championship, only to injure his hamstring before departing New Zealand and leaving the All Blacks with a problematic enforcer role to fill.

After leaving Ethan Blackadder, who returned from injury with Tasman last weekend, and Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau out of their World Cup squad the All Blacks do not possess a like-for-like replacement for Frizell.

Luke Jacobson’s audition to fulfil the blindside brief didn’t go to plan at Twickenham. Scott Barrett’s second yellow card forced the All Blacks to inject Tupou Vaa’i into the second-row and pull Jacobson from the field at the 38th minute mark to severely limit his impact against the Springboks.

The nature of that crushing defeat may have given the All Blacks selectors pause for thought.

In theory, the All Blacks could switch Scott Barrett from lock to blindside where his size and lineout ability can be utilised. This is a tactic they adopted four times previously - but not since last November.

Brodie Retallick’s injury absence further lessens the appeal of Barrett at blindside, though, as starting Vaa’i risks further exposing the depleted All Blacks’ locking stocks.

Prior to Twickenham, Barrett elevated his status to the All Blacks premier lock after a series of commanding performances this year. Leaving him in the second row, where he is most comfortable and influential, therefore makes sense.

Dalton Papali'i of the All Blacks warms up during a training session in Lyon, France. Photo / Getty

The other lever the All Blacks may pull is to promote Blues captain Dalton Papalii to start at blindside over Jacobson.

Papalii has one previous start at No 6 for the All Blacks – in the second test defeat to Ireland in Dunedin last year.

Promoting Papalii carries risk as it is effectively starting three natural openside flankers in the loose forwards alongside Ardie Savea and Sam Cane.

Papalii brings a strong defensive and breakdown presence and, in many respects, his combative style is similar to that of a blindside flanker but he is a different prospect to Frizell.

Such a move would signal the All Blacks’ intent to challenge the sizable French pack by attempting to play at pace but it would come with the trade-off of compromising their lineout options.

