Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks v France - All Blacks big men primed to rumble in opener

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
The pools have been drawn and the odds are in. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff on September 9. Video / NZ Herald

By Liam Napier in Lyon

The bedrock of the All Blacks regeneration stemmed from Jason Ryan’s rapid transformation of their dented forward pack. Hence why the nature of the humbling defeat to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport