Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks to name first-choice side to face Springboks

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
The All Blacks were too good for the Springboks in their last outing in July. Photosport

The All Blacks were too good for the Springboks in their last outing in July. Photosport

By Liam Napier in London

For all the risk attached to throwing leading figures into a typically brutal confrontation with the Springboks, the All Blacks will reinstate their first-choice side for their final pre-World

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport