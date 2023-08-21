Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx. Photosport

The All Blacks will face an experienced pack but a new look backline when they clash with the Springboks at Twickenham on Saturday morning NZT.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made eight personnel changes – and one positional switch – to his starting lineup for the final warm-up game. In the forwards, all eight players have at least 60 test caps to their name while the backline lacks experience and features a new combination at 9-10.

Nienaber retained five of the pack that defeated Wales 52-16 on Sunday in a front row of Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe (props) and hooker Malcolm Marx, as well as loose forwards Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

First five-eighth Manie Libbok and Canan Moodie also start again – although the latter switches from wing to outside centre – with Faf de Klerk resuming at halfback in a new 9-10 combination.

There is a new lock pairing of Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert, while veteran No 8 Duane Vermeulen starts in the back row (after coming off the bench in Cardiff).

Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse are named on the left and right wings respectively, with Damian Willemse starting at fullback. Moodie makes a first Test start at outside centre in a midfield combination with Andre Esterhuizen.

The Bok coach again opted for a split of six forwards and two backs on the bench, where locks Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman and prop Trevor Nyakane will provide an impact alongside Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Ox Nche (prop), and Marco van Staden (flanker). Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and fullback Willie le Roux, meanwhile, will provide backline cover.

“The All Blacks will provide a different challenge to Wales, and we believe this group of players is the right mix for this match,” said Nienaber.

“New Zealand play a high-tempo game, and they turn on the intensity from the starting whistle as they showed in Auckland, so it’s vital that we start well this week.

“We took the lessons from that match, and we’ve built good momentum since, so this will be a fantastic test before we enter our Rugby World Cup campaign.”

The All Blacks were too strong for South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash last month, winning 35-20.

The All Blacks name their side tomorrow night NZT. Yesterday All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan said

“It’s no juggling act, we’ll just pick our best team available,” Ryan said. “We’re looking forward to a big physical contest against the Springboks. That’s exactly what we need heading into our first game.

“You’re always going to get injuries. Your squad is always going to be tested so you’ve got to make sure you’ve got guys who can cover multiple positions, which we feel we have. There’s been a lot of cards, clearly, but the rules are pretty obvious. You’ve got to get your tackle technique right; stay under the ball and stay away from the head.

“You’ve got to have a dominant mindset. If you’re hesitant in anything you do, that’s when injuries happen. That’s how we’re going to prepare.”

Springbok team to face New Zealand in London:

1 – Steven Kitshoff (75 tests)

2 – Malcolm Marx (62)

3 – Frans Malherbe (62)

4 – Eben Etzebeth (112)

5 – Franco Mostert (65)

6 – Siya Kolisi (76) captain

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit (70)

8 – Duane Vermeulen (69)

9 – Faf de Klerk (48)

10 – Manie Libbok 8)

11 – Makazole Mapimpi (38)

12 – Andre Esterhuizen (13)

13 – Canan Moodie (7)

14 – Kurt-Lee Arendse (9)

15 – Damian Willemse (32)

Replacements:

16 – Bongi Mbonambi (61)

17 – Ox Nche (20)

18 – Trevor Nyakane (61)

19 – Jean Kleyn (3)

20 – RG Snyman (27)

21 – Marco van Staden (13)

22 – Cobus Reinach (26)

23 – Willie le Roux (87)