Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks starters ready to shake off rust in final warm-up against Springboks

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Will Jordan is tackled during the Rugby Championship test against the Springboks in July. Photosport

Will Jordan is tackled during the Rugby Championship test against the Springboks in July. Photosport

By Liam Napier in London

Inactive boxers call it ring rust. For many of the All Blacks starters, what better way to shake that off than confronting the heavyweight Springboks at a sold out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport