Will Jordan is tackled during the Rugby Championship test against the Springboks in July. Photosport

By Liam Napier in London

Inactive boxers call it ring rust. For many of the All Blacks starters, what better way to shake that off than confronting the heavyweight Springboks at a sold out Twickenham this weekend.

As a precursor to the pinnacle stage the All Blacks and Springboks promise to stoke the World Cup flames. Emerged with no lingering scars, and there can be no questions about a lack of adequate preparation.

While this test sits firmly in the prelim bracket and the result, therefore, carries minimal implications, All Blacks captain Sam Cane made it clear any warm up notions hadn’t entered their lexicon.

The All Blacks and Springboks have never had a friendly. They’re not about to start now.

“There’s been no thought or talk of holding anything back,” Cane said at the All Blacks base in Teddington one day before they face the Boks at Twickenham for the first time since the 2015 World Cup semifinal.

“If you go into games with that mentality when the margins are so small, when five per cent can be the difference between a win or a loss, there’s no point. You’ve got to go in all guns blazing and give it everything.”

Follow full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

Many of the All Blacks first-choice players, including Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Will Jordan and Mark Telea, haven’t featured since the win over the Wallabies at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Jul 29.

Rekindling those starting combinations, and attempting to recapture the confidence and momentum the All Blacks built through their first three commanding performances this year, is paramount with their opening World Cup match against France and Paris two weeks away.

Had All Blacks coach Ian Foster opted to protect his starting team from the Boks, they faced the prospect of entering the World Cup cold following six weeks on the sideline.

Despite the prevalent risk of injuries claiming further casualties, Foster deemed game time at this juncture is more important. Cane fully endorses that approach, too.

“The starting group hasn’t played in a wee while now so to be able to get back out there and hopefully put in one we can be proud of is exciting,” Cane said.

“Fozzie and the selectors have been pretty consistent around the teams and building those combinations and trust. This group is pretty keen.

“That’s why they managed to squeeze it in at this time. In the past we’ve had tests at home. We played Tonga before we headed off to the last World Cup. As a group we’re pretty excited about this challenge and the fact it’s only two weeks away from our opening game at the World Cup.

“There’s been no chat other than this week. This is another opportunity to put on the black jersey and it’s going to be a pretty special and unique occasion playing the Springboks at a sold-out Twickenham.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane during a training session. Photo / Photosport

With dominant blindside Shannon Frizell sidelined by injury until the All Blacks second World Cup pool game, Cane backed Chiefs teammate Luke Jacobson to seize his first test start since November, 2021, after two appearances off the bench this year.

“Although Shannon and Luke have their own respective strengths there’s a lot of similarities to what they’ll bring to our loose forward trio; physicality, strong ball carries and strong in the tackle. Hopefully having me and Ardie [Savea] there gives Luke the confidence to go out and nail his role at six. He’s been training really well the last couple of months and had minimal opportunities so I’m sure he’ll be keen to take those with both hands.”

As cards overshadow the recent warm up tests, with England’s Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola as well as Tonga’s George Moala copping suspensions, Cane is confident the All Blacks, who are yet to concede a card through four tests this year, are well-placed to avoid a similar fate.

“We’re really focused on hitting below the ball as the first point of contact. The rules are pretty clear so we’ll just keep defending the way we have been. We know the head is a no-go zone. We’ve got to do our best to get our technique spot on. We realise things move and happen really quickly but you can give yourself the best chance to be in the best legal position.”

Earlier this year at Mt Smart Stadium the All Blacks exposed the Boks’ split squad strategy by blowing the world champions away to lead 20-3 by halftime. While the Boks came back after introducing their bomb squad replacements, that deficit proved too much as the All Blacks regained composure to finish strongly.

“We managed to get off to a good start last time. We were good in the air and we played quick. The lessons from the second half are the Boks had a really strong period there and it was based a lot around asserting themselves at the breakdown. If we are to have a good night, that’s going to be an important area.”

All Blacks v Springboks: Follow the match at nzherald.co.nz

Elliott Smith’s live commentary on GoldSport, Newstalk ZB and iHeartradio

Alternative Commentary Collective: iHeart Radio, Radio Hauraki and SKY Sport 9