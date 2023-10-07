Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks say Ireland was preferred opponent for quarterfinal

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
The All Blacks are through to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack all that unfolded against Uruguay and take a look at what awaits. Video / Sky Sports / NZ Herald

By Liam Napier in Lyon

Ireland it is. And the All Blacks wouldn’t have it any other way.

From the moment the All Blacks lost their World Cup opener, and Ireland defeated the Springboks in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport