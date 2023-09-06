The pools have been drawn and the odds are in. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff on September 9. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup opener against France, joining injured starters Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell on the sideline.

Barrett’s niggly knee prevented him from training this week with Anton Lienert-Brown named at 12 as his replacement, meanwhile, Nepo Laulala comes in for Lomax, Dalton Papali’i for Frizell and Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock form the locking pair.

Meanwhile, winger Emoni Narawa has been ruled out of the tournament after injuring his back during training this week in Lyon. Scans revealed a disc issue which has ruled him out for the rest of the tournament. His replacement has yet to be announced. The All Blacks selectors could look to bring in a winger/fullback such as Shaun Stevenson who played in their most recent victory over the Wallabies in Dunedin, or add more lock cover with Josh Lord who was part of the squad for the warm-up at Twickenham.

Emoni Narawa scoring against Argentina during the Rugby Championship. Photosport

There have also been some interesting selections on the bench for Saturday’s opener with no spot for Damian McKenzie in Ian Foster’s side on Saturday morning, with David Havili and Leicester Fianga’anuku selected at 22 and 23.

Codie Taylor, the first-choice hooker, earlier declared he had recovered from a hamstring issue and has sealed his spot back in the starting team and remodelled front row.

Lomax’s nasty laceration from a stray boot at Twickenham that required 30 stitches will sideline him for several weeks, necessitating the All Blacks’ need for a replacement tighthead prop.

The selectors opted for Laulala instead of Fletcher Newell, who has been named on the bench, for his noted scrummaging ability from the outset at the risk of sacrificing mobility. Against a vaunted French pack that loves to scrimmage, it would have been a bold call to throw Fletcher into the deep end at a heaving Stade de France.

“It is a privilege to play in the opening game of Rugby World Cup 2023,” said All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.

“What makes it extra special is playing the host nation who are a very proud and in-form team.

“World Cups are different. The initial goal is to qualify for the quarterfinals and to do that we must build our game through the pool stage. That starts in game one, where we have an opportunity to compete against one of the clear tournament favourites.”

Eight players in the All Blacks starting XV played in the 2021 defeat to France in Paris.

France have brought in Yoram Moefana for Jonathan Danty, who is recovering from a sore hamstring after a try-scoring appearance in the last warmup against Australia two Sundays ago.

The versatile Moefana started the first three Six Nations games when Danty was injured. He can play in the centers and on the wings. In his 19th test, he will partner veteran Gaël Fickou.

France made two other changes after the 41-17 warmup win over Australia. Lock Paul Willemse, who tore his right quadricep, was replaced by Cameron Woki, and Réda Wardi displaced Jean-Baptiste Gros at loosehead prop.

“There will be four pool games and the team will change. We’re a squad of 33 and you can’t just focus on 15 players,” France coach Fabien Galthié said on Wednesday. “The France team needs to adapt and we have faith in our pair of centers, Yoram and Gaël. They’ve already played together. It’s the best France team at the present moment.”

Galthié favoured a more attacking option with five forwards and three backs among the replacements, instead of his usual 6-2 split. Center Arthur Vincent and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu offered backup.

“We needed to find a balance between having power and finishers,” Galthié said. “We want to bring some energy at the right time, if things play out the right way during the game.”

All Blacks squad

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Scott Barrett

5. Samuel Whitelock

6. Dalton Papali’i

7. Sam Cane (c)

8. Ardie Savea

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Mark Telea

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Will Jordan

15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Tupou Vaa’i

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Finlay Christie

22. David Havili

23. Leicester Fainga’anuku.

France squad:

1 Réda Wardi

2 Julien Marchand

3 Uini Atonio

4 Cameron Woki

5 Thibaud Flament

6 François Cros

7 Charles Ollivon

8 Grégory Alldritt

9 Antoine Dupont (captain)

10 Matthieu Jalibert

11 Gabin Villière

12 Yoram Moefana

13 Gaël Fickou

14 Damian Penaud

15 Thomas Ramos

Reserves:

16 Peato Mauvaka

17 Jean-Baptiste Gros

18 Dorian Aldegheri

19 Romain Taofifenua

20 Paul Boudehent

21 Maxime Lucu

22 Arthur Vincent

23 Melvyn Jaminet.





France v All Blacks: Kickoff 7.15am, Saturday

