All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup opener against France, joining injured starters Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell on the sideline.
Barrett’s niggly knee prevented him from training this week with Anton Lienert-Brown named at 12 as his replacement, meanwhile, Nepo Laulala comes in for Lomax, Dalton Papali’i for Frizell and Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock form the locking pair.
Meanwhile, winger Emoni Narawa has been ruled out of the tournament after injuring his back during training this week in Lyon. Scans revealed a disc issue which has ruled him out for the rest of the tournament. His replacement has yet to be announced. The All Blacks selectors could look to bring in a winger/fullback such as Shaun Stevenson who played in their most recent victory over the Wallabies in Dunedin, or add more lock cover with Josh Lord who was part of the squad for the warm-up at Twickenham.
There have also been some interesting selections on the bench for Saturday’s opener with no spot for Damian McKenzie in Ian Foster’s side on Saturday morning, with David Havili and Leicester Fianga’anuku selected at 22 and 23.
Codie Taylor, the first-choice hooker, earlier declared he had recovered from a hamstring issue and has sealed his spot back in the starting team and remodelled front row.
Lomax’s nasty laceration from a stray boot at Twickenham that required 30 stitches will sideline him for several weeks, necessitating the All Blacks’ need for a replacement tighthead prop.
The selectors opted for Laulala instead of Fletcher Newell, who has been named on the bench, for his noted scrummaging ability from the outset at the risk of sacrificing mobility. Against a vaunted French pack that loves to scrimmage, it would have been a bold call to throw Fletcher into the deep end at a heaving Stade de France.
“It is a privilege to play in the opening game of Rugby World Cup 2023,” said All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.
“What makes it extra special is playing the host nation who are a very proud and in-form team.
“World Cups are different. The initial goal is to qualify for the quarterfinals and to do that we must build our game through the pool stage. That starts in game one, where we have an opportunity to compete against one of the clear tournament favourites.”
Eight players in the All Blacks starting XV played in the 2021 defeat to France in Paris.
France have brought in Yoram Moefana for Jonathan Danty, who is recovering from a sore hamstring after a try-scoring appearance in the last warmup against Australia two Sundays ago.
The versatile Moefana started the first three Six Nations games when Danty was injured. He can play in the centers and on the wings. In his 19th test, he will partner veteran Gaël Fickou.
France made two other changes after the 41-17 warmup win over Australia. Lock Paul Willemse, who tore his right quadricep, was replaced by Cameron Woki, and Réda Wardi displaced Jean-Baptiste Gros at loosehead prop.
“There will be four pool games and the team will change. We’re a squad of 33 and you can’t just focus on 15 players,” France coach Fabien Galthié said on Wednesday. “The France team needs to adapt and we have faith in our pair of centers, Yoram and Gaël. They’ve already played together. It’s the best France team at the present moment.”
Galthié favoured a more attacking option with five forwards and three backs among the replacements, instead of his usual 6-2 split. Center Arthur Vincent and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu offered backup.
“We needed to find a balance between having power and finishers,” Galthié said. “We want to bring some energy at the right time, if things play out the right way during the game.”
All Blacks squad
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Scott Barrett
5. Samuel Whitelock
6. Dalton Papali’i
7. Sam Cane (c)
8. Ardie Savea
9. Aaron Smith
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. Mark Telea
12. Anton Lienert-Brown
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Will Jordan
15. Beauden Barrett
Reserves
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
18. Fletcher Newell
19. Tupou Vaa’i
20. Luke Jacobson
21. Finlay Christie
22. David Havili
23. Leicester Fainga’anuku.
France squad:
1 Réda Wardi
2 Julien Marchand
3 Uini Atonio
4 Cameron Woki
5 Thibaud Flament
6 François Cros
7 Charles Ollivon
8 Grégory Alldritt
9 Antoine Dupont (captain)
10 Matthieu Jalibert
11 Gabin Villière
12 Yoram Moefana
13 Gaël Fickou
14 Damian Penaud
15 Thomas Ramos
Reserves:
16 Peato Mauvaka
17 Jean-Baptiste Gros
18 Dorian Aldegheri
19 Romain Taofifenua
20 Paul Boudehent
21 Maxime Lucu
22 Arthur Vincent
23 Melvyn Jaminet.
France v All Blacks: Kickoff 7.15am, Saturday
