The Land Rover weighs around 2,400kg but it was no problem for the All Blacks squad members. Photo / All Blacks social media

The All Blacks have changed their preparation slightly ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal clash with Argentina by lifting a parked Land Rover which blocked the team bus.

A video was shared on the All Blacks X account, formally Twitter, of members of the squad lifting and moving the vehicle which weighs around 2,400kg. The car had parked too close to the team bus in Paris so members of the squad were called upon to crouch, touch and engage.





Teamwork on and off the field 🚌



The starting sides for the semifinal were revealed this morning with the All Blacks making two changes to their starting side. Left winger Mark Tele’a was axed from the quarterfinal against Ireland last weekend after breaking curfew. He was replaced by Leicester Fainga’anuku, who went on to score the All Blacks’ opening try in their stunning 28-24 win.

But Tele’a was back in the team’s good graces today.

“He has done his time,” coach Ian Foster said. “He made a mistake and accepted what happened but you don’t linger in that space. We have got faith in him and think he is in a good place to play this game.”

In New Zealand’s second change, lock Sam Whitelock will start ahead of Brodie Retallick with a chance to become the first player in tournament history to appear in three finals. Whitelock was a World Cup winner in 2011 and 2015.

Samisoni Taukei’aho displaced veteran Dane Coles as the backup hooker.

The Pumas are starting Gonzalo Bertranou instead of Tomas Cubelli in anticipation of a much faster game than when they overcame Wales 29-17 last Saturday in a Marseille quarterfinal.

