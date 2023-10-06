Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks’ injury setback for Tyrel Lomax could prove telling

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
The All Blacks are through to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack all that unfolded against Uruguay and take a look at what awaits. Video / Sky Sports / NZ Herald

By Liam Napier in Lyon

Of the meaningful metrics to emerge from their final dominant World Cup pool victory, Tyrel Lomax’s injury setback could prove the most telling for the All Blacks.

Lomax’s World Cup

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport