Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks fans warned to avoid scam websites

Winston Aldworth
By
3 mins to read
With nine changes to the starting side and Sam Cane returning as captain, Chereè Kinnear and Liam Napier take a look at what it'll take for the All Blacks to finish on a high against Uruguay in Lyon. Video / NZ Herald


Cybersecurity experts warn All Blacks supporters could be at risk from fraudulent websites.

All Blacks fans are being warned to avoid a scam website claiming to provide livestream footage of Rugby World Cup test

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport