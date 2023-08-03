Ian Foster has some decisions to make as his 33-man World Cup squad is set to be revealed next week. Photo / Photosport

Elliott Smith analyses the biggest talking points from the world of rugby.

A question...

Could the All Blacks selectors throw a curveball when the World Cup squad is named on Monday? There always seems to be one out of the box. In 2015, it was Waisake Naholo included despite breaking his leg a few weeks before, while speculation had been that they may go with just two halfbacks for the tournament - they eventually did select three.

Four years ago it was Owen Franks who was bumped from the selection frame as the All Blacks targeted more mobile props than the 100-test veteran. While including someone like Ethan Blackadder wouldn’t be without cause, it would be bold given his lack of gametime recently.

An explanation...

It seems a silly thing to nitpick given the nature of the three victories so far in the All Blacks’ season, but the bench is an area where they haven’t firmed the mix of their best 23 after their home pre-World Cup tests.

They’ve had gametime issues to balance, as well as injuries and suspensions which have hampered that somewhat, but it feels the reserves could still be a live debate as we head to the World Cup.

A prediction...

Despite his strong performance off the bench in Melbourne, it’s unlikely you could carry Caleb Clarke into a pivotal World Cup match among the reserves, given he can only play left wing.

If he’s not going to be in the first-choice run-on side, then his value drops exponentially for World Cup selection, given some of the other wingers are more versatile in terms of the sides they can play or positions they can cover. That may be a tricky conversation for the All Blacks selectors when they gather around the selection table on Sunday.

Caleb Clarke was used off the bench in last weekend's win in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

A suggestion...

Rugby’s National Provincial Championship (NPC) - beginning this weekend - needs someone to stand up and reshape it.

The competition’s first division expansion to 14 teams in the 2000s had merit at the time - a different time, when there was some delineation between the Super Rugby, test and provincial seasons, and before the time-poor digital entertainment age that provides a constant distraction in the household.

The top tier is too unwieldy and while the format is less messy than it was, it could use some panelbeating to bring it into 2023. A 10-team first division with two divisions of eight below it feels about right, with promotion and relegation automatic between divisions. You could even institute a playoff between the second-placed team in each division with the second from bottom to add more meaningful games for viewers.

An observation...

A lot of the NPC unions - especially in the top flight - have their heads in the sand about their place in the pecking order in rugby in New Zealand. This isn’t your father or grandfather’s NPC.

It’s a delicate balance given this is the height of the game for many unions. However, the financial losses that some of the provincial unions suffer seem to have no end in sight - and they simply cannot continue to wear these when the books are balanced at the end of the financial year.

It’s pleasing to see some larger unions capitalise on - anecdotally at least - a renaissance in club rugby over the last couple of years, by taking games to smaller venues this season. That may start to lessen the financial load.

