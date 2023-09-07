All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

Tuesday’s Le Cup wonders if Sir Bill Beaumont will kiss the Rugby World Cup winners on the lips.

Few realise what a loss second five-eighths Jonathan Danty is to the France rugby team. While most in this country are focusing on first-team All Blacks’ injuries, Danty will be the most serious absentee for the French in the Cup opener.

Prop Cyril Baille? Yes, but there are more good props in France than you can shake a baguette at. First five-eighths Romain Ntamack? World-class on his day but he can also go missing - and the French already have a deadly goalkicker in fullback Thomas Ramos. Add to that the fact Ntamack’s understudy, Matthieu Jalibert, played a blinder against the Wallabies last week - and he can run like a scalded cat.

Danty’s hamstring injury gives the All Blacks added hope. He is a powerhouse in the midfield whose ball-carrying regularly gives the French forwards go-forward. Think Ma’a Nonu but with even more power (though maybe not as many distribution skills).

He is an offload specialist and accomplished jackal, winning many turnovers in the rucks and, although officially listed at 112kg, seems to play about 10kg heavier. Some with long memories will remember 120kg French midfielder Matthieu Bastareaud from the 2009 tour here - and the effect he had on midfields. Danty is classier.

Tonga Time

Upsets are some of the most electric moments of any World Cup (remember Japan v South Africa, 2015; Wales v Samoa, 1991 and Tonga v France in 2011?). So the Tonga v Ireland match on September 17 could be one to watch carefully.

Ireland may give their first-teamers a trot against minnows Romania in their opening match and then bring in some second-stringers for the Tonga clash - because their next two matches are against South Africa and Scotland.

It could be a test of Irish depth - which admittedly looks pretty good - and the Tongans will be up for this, their first game, with a talented line-up including five former All Blacks (including 2015 World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita, George Moala (suspended), Augustine Pulu, plus former Wallabies lock Adam Coleman).

Eddie’s Extra Time

The secret thoughts of Eddie Jones, international rugby coach and media manager

What Steve Hansen said...

I had to laugh when you Kiwis got twitchy about Steve Hansen joining us before the World Cup. I came out with some dreadful tosh about his presence being like a mate coming in and having a beer and telling us how we might improve.

So I asked and he said: “Well, first thing... get a new coach.” He thinks he’s such a comedian. Then he said he had some real good oil for me, and we met in the bar.

“Eddie,” he said, “I can’t say too much because if it gets out I actually helped the Wallabies instead of, what did we say... oh, yes, ‘observing’ and ‘feedback’…they’ll shoot me down so hard I’ll have to be re-assembled by air crash investigators.

“Here’s what I’ll do; I have written the secret to your World Cup on this piece of paper. I’m going to leave it on the bar and walk away. You’ll notice it’s in French, a salute to this World Cup - but I think you’ll be able to translate it yourself.”

So I opened up the note and he’d written there “Pas de lieu Rhone que nous”. So I’ve got no bloody idea what that means. French translation app didn’t help. Then I got it. It’s French but try saying it in English, fast.

Paddle your own canoe...

Quote of The Week

“I strongly believe the England management team should include either a Southern Hemisphere coach or one who has considerable experience of coaching in the Southern Hemisphere. A view coming from the traditionally strongest region of world rugby would not only give a different perspective; it might also challenge the status quo.” - Former England and Lions hooker Brian Moore, suggesting former All Blacks coach John Mitchell could get the job.

Players to Watch

· Damian Penaud (France) - if this guy gets going against the All Blacks, hide behind the couch. He’s scored eight tries in his last seven tests, runs like a horse and his try-scoring knack means many regard him as the best winger in the world.

· Marcus Smith (England) - a gifted first five yet it’s a measure of England’s woes coming into the Cup that he may not start ahead of the more wooden George Ford, with first-choice 10 Owen Farrell ruled out after yet another red card tackle.

· Tomas Lavanini (Argentina) - the big Pumas lock is a magnet for yellow and red cards and plays right on the edge of the rules; likely to be targeted by England.

· Fraser McReight (Australia) - now confirmed heir to former openside flanker Michael Hooper, McReight’s speed and ball-burgling ability will be key in the Wallabies’ campaign.

· Jack Cornelsen (Japan) - known in Japan as Jakku Konerusen, this big lock is the son of the man who still holds the record for most tries against the All Blacks in one match, Wallaby No 8 Greg Cornelsen.

